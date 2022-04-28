REBusinessOnline

Grane Distribution Services Renews 174,824 SF Industrial Lease in Bensenville, Illinois

Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The building at 703 Foster Ave. was constructed in 1972.

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — Transportation company Grane Distribution Services LLC has renewed its 174,824-square-foot industrial lease at 703 Foster Ave. in the Chicago suburb of Bensenville. The building, constructed in 1972, features 21 exterior docks, 14 interior docks and one drive-in door. George Cibula and Rick Daly of Darwin Realty/CORFAC International represented the landlord, Welbic Investments LLC, of which Speedwagon Capital Partners LLC is a partner. Grane has operated in the Chicago area since 1925.

