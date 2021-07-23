REBusinessOnline

Granger Construction Breaks Ground on $70M Justice Complex in Mason, Michigan

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Michigan, Midwest

BKV Group designed the 169,472-square-foot project, which will house the Ingham County sheriff’s office, correctional facility and district court facilities.

MASON, MICH. — Granger Construction has broken ground on a new $70 million justice complex in Mason, about 15 miles south of Lansing. BKV Group designed the 169,472-square-foot project, which will be situated at the intersection of Buhl and Cedar streets. Plans call for a new Ingham County sheriff’s office, correctional facility and district court facilities. The project is being built adjacent to the existing justice complex, which will remain in operation throughout construction. Completion is slated for early 2023. Michigan-based consultants on the project include Fleis & VandenBrink, which is providing site civil engineering, surveying and landscape architecture, and Matrix Consulting Engineers, which provided the building engineering concepts.

