Granite Acquires 4 MSF of Industrial Real Estate in Heartland for $246.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

Pictured is 445 Airtech Parkway in Indianapolis.

INDIANA AND OHIO — Canada-based Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: GRP.U) has acquired eight U.S. industrial properties totaling approximately 4 million square feet for $246.1 million. The buildings are fully leased to various tenants.

The Midwest properties include: 445 Airtech Parkway in Indianapolis; 5415 Centerpoint Parkway in Obetz, Ohio; 6201 Green Pointe Drive South in Groveport, Ohio; 8779 Le Saint Drive in Hamilton, Ohio; and 8754 Trade Port Drive in West Chester, Ohio. Granite also acquired three properties in the Southeast. These include: 4460 E. Holmes Road in Memphis, Tenn.; 4995 Citation Drive in Memphis, Tenn.; and 8650 Commerce Drive in Southaven, Miss.

The acquisitions are expected to close in the second quarter. Granite expects to fund the purchases using a combination of net proceeds from its recent equity offering and cash on hand. Granite’s portfolio consists of more than 90 properties totaling approximately 40.3 million square feet of leasable area.

