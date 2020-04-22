Granite Awarded $245M Contract to Pour Concrete at Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO — Granite has been awarded a $245 million subcontract by Fluor Marine Propulsion for the concrete placement construction of the Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility near Idaho Falls.

The work includes providing all labor, equipment and materials in order to backfill the excavation site from all bedrock up to the elevation that will support super-structure foundations. The backfill will include approximately 10 million pounds of rebar and 300,000 cubic yards of concrete materials.

Construction is underway and the concrete placement phase is slated for completion by summer 2021.