Wednesday, November 22, 2023
The Boulders Apartments in Walnut Creek, Calif., features 164 studio, one- and two-bedroom units.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Granite Capital Acquires The Boulders Apartments in Walnut Creek, California for $58M

by Amy Works

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF. — Granite Capital Group (GCG) has purchased The Boulders Apartments in the Bay Area city of Walnut Creek from an undisclosed seller for $58 million. The company used proceeds from the sale of its Enclave Belle Creek apartments in Denver to fund the acquisition using a 1031 tax-deferred exchange.

Built in 1972, The Boulders features 164 renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom units with in-unit washers/dryers, vinyl plank floors and kitchens with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

GCG assumed a $41.2 million Fannie Mae loan fixed at 4.42 percent with all interest-only payments to acquire the asset. An additional $2.3 million in partnership interest is being offered to accredited investors with the funds used to further upgrade the property and for operating reserves.

The Northern California team of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the transaction.

