Located in Longmont, Colo., Residences at Nova West offers 264 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. (Image courtesy of Granite Capital Group)
Granite Capital Group, Chartered Development Open 264-Unit Residences at Nova West in Longmont, Colorado

by Amy Works

LONGMONT, COLO. — Granite Capital Group and Chartered Development Corp. have opened Residences at Nova West, a 264-unit multifamily community in Longmont. Reservations for Phase I apartments are now open. Situated on 11 acres at the northwest corner of Nelson Road and Dry Creek Drive, Residences at Nova West features five four-story, elevator-served buildings offering 123 one-bedroom/one-bath, 121 two-bedroom/two-bath and 20 three-bedroom/two-bath apartments.

Each residence features nine- to 11-foot ceilings, stainless steel kitchen appliances, private balconies or patios, full-size in-unit washers/dryers and super energy-efficient heat pump HVAC systems. Private garages with 220V outlets for electric vehicle charging are available for an additional cost.

Community amenities include a fitness center, yoga room, two dog parks, a clubhouse with coworking rooms and work pods, a complimentary coffee station and a pool with a lap lane and spa. Additionally, the property offers ground-level grilling stations and covered carport parking.

Legacy Partners will manage the community, which is located adjacent to a Super Target and The Home Depot.

