Granite Capital Group Divests of 105-Unit Multifamily Property in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — California-based Granite Capital Group has sold Enclave Rigden Farm, a multifamily property in Fort Collins, to Avanti Residential for $40.8 million, or $389,285 per unit. Located at 2758 Iowa Drive, Enclave Ridge Farm features 105 townhome-style apartments with direct access to car garages and private patios. Built in 2007, the property was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Robert Bratley, Jack Sanders, Mike Grippi and Pamela Koster of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction. The Berkadia team also arranged financing for the deal.