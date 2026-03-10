Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2758-Iowa-Dr-Fort-Collins-CO
Enclave Rigden Farm in Fort Collins, Colo., features 105 townhome-style apartments with private patios.
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Granite Capital Group Divests of 105-Unit Multifamily Property in Fort Collins, Colorado

by Amy Works

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — California-based Granite Capital Group has sold Enclave Rigden Farm, a multifamily property in Fort Collins, to Avanti Residential for $40.8 million, or $389,285 per unit. Located at 2758 Iowa Drive, Enclave Ridge Farm features 105 townhome-style apartments with direct access to car garages and private patios. Built in 2007, the property was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Robert Bratley, Jack Sanders, Mike Grippi and Pamela Koster of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction. The Berkadia team also arranged financing for the deal.

You may also like

Atlantic Pacific Acquires 314-Unit Reserve at Canyon Creek...

Eastham Capital Sells 248-Unit Stone Ridge Apartments in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 172-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Stream Realty Arranges $52.5M Sale of Watergate 600...

Foxfield Acquires New Life Sciences Facility in Metro...

Sands Investment Group Brokers $23.4M Sale of Kroger-Anchored...

JLL Arranges $16.4M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $14.3M Sale of Shopping...

Sweet Creek Capital to Develop 70-Unit Rental Townhome...