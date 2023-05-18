Granite Construction Signs 12,925 SF Lease at O’Hare Offices in Des Plaines, Illinois

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Granite Construction has signed a 12,925-square-foot office lease at the O’Hare Offices in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The transaction marks the fourth lease of the year signed at the property, which received earlier commitments from Big Mouth Media, Elara Caring and United Airlines totaling 25,525 square feet. Tony Russo and Ryan Freed of Lee & Associates are the leasing agents for the property on behalf of the landlord, Siete 7 LLC. O’Hare Offices rises five stories and totals 171,000 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, access to food service and fully customizable office spaces. The landlord recently began a lobby renovation that will wrap up this summer. Granite Construction specializes in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets.