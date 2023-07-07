Granite Harbor Provides Equity Financing for Metro Houston Seniors Housing Project

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Locally based investment advisory firm Granite Harbor Advisors has arranged an undisclosed amount of equity funding to finance the expansion of Spring Cypress Senior Living, a facility located in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. The property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care living services. The expansion project will add 43 new independent living units split between townhomes and cottages, 95 new assisted living apartments and 14 new memory care units. The project’s first phase is complete and is roughly 95 percent occupied.