Granite Properties Breaks Ground on 143,500 SF Office Project in Southlake, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Phase II of Granite Place at Southlake Town Square is slated for a February 2023 completion.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Granite Properties has broken ground on the second phase of Granite Place at Southlake Town Square, a project that will add 143,500 square feet of office space to the supply of Tarrant County. Designed by Corgan Associates, the five-story building will complement Granite Place I, which was completed in 2017 and is now fully leased. Granite Place II will feature a touchless path from the parking garage to the office, as well as touch-free entry doors and bathroom fixtures and clean air technology in the HVAC system. Additional amenities will include outdoor working and meeting space, a corporate living room, fitness center and grab-and-go food service. DPR Construction is the general contractor for the project, completion of which is slated for February 2023.