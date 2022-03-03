REBusinessOnline

Granite Properties Breaks Ground on 143,500 SF Office Project in Southlake, Texas

Phase II of Granite Place at Southlake Town Square is slated for a February 2023 completion.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Granite Properties has broken ground on the second phase of Granite Place at Southlake Town Square, a project that will add 143,500 square feet of office space to the supply of Tarrant County. Designed by Corgan Associates, the five-story building will complement Granite Place I, which was completed in 2017 and is now fully leased. Granite Place II will feature a touchless path from the parking garage to the office, as well as touch-free entry doors and bathroom fixtures and clean air technology in the HVAC system. Additional amenities will include outdoor working and meeting space, a corporate living room, fitness center and grab-and-go food service. DPR Construction is the general contractor for the project, completion of which is slated for February 2023.

