Granite Properties Breaks Ground on 420,000 SF Office Building in Plano

Granite Park Six in Plano will be LEED and Fitwel certified, and will be the tallest and most amenitized building in Granite Park.

PLANO, TEXAS — Granite Properties has broken ground on the 420,000-square-foot Building 6 within Granite Park, the company’s 90-acre master-planned development in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano. Designed by BOKA Powell with interior design by HKS Architects, Granite Park Six will rise 19 stories and is scheduled for a June 2023 completion. Amenities will include a terrace with a lounge, golf simulator and green space, as well as a fitness center, coffee kiosk, 400-seat lecture hall and three conference rooms. Austin Commercial is the general contractor for the project. In addition, Stonebriar Commercial Finance has signed a lease for two floors and 52,000 square feet at Granite Park Six. Tyler Thomas and Scott Morse of Citadel Partners represented the tenant in those lease negotiations. Robert Jimenez and Burson Holman represented Granite Properties on an internal basis.