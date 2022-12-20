REBusinessOnline

Granite Properties, Highwoods Acquire 507,000 SF Office Building in Uptown Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

McKinney-&-Olive-Dallas

McKinney & Olive in Uptown Dallas totals 507,000 square feet. The property was built in 2016.

DALLAS — Granite Properties, in partnership with publicly traded REIT Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW), has acquired McKinney & Olive, a 507,000-square-foot office building in Uptown Dallas. Designed by architect Cesar Pelli and completed in 2016, the building includes 50,000 square feet of retail space and was 99 percent leased at the time of sale. Other amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, lounge and a conference center. Andrew Levy and Todd Savage of JLL represented the seller and developer, institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, in the transaction.

