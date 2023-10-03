Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Located at 5525 Granite Parkway in Plano, Granite Park Six is the seventh office building within the larger Granite Park mixed-use development.
Granite Properties, Highwoods Complete 422,109 SF Office Building in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Granite Properties, in partnership with publicly traded REIT Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW), has completed a 422,109-square-foot office building located within the 90-acre Granite Park development in Plano. Designed by BOKA Powell with interiors by HKS Architects, Granite Park Six rises 19 stories and offers amenities such as a fitness center, tenant lounge, golf simulator, café and a lecture hall. The building also houses an array of health and wellness features such as dispatch elevators, touchless entry points and restroom fixtures and advanced HVAC systems that promote clean air technology. Austin Commercial served as the general contractor for the project, construction of which began in December 2021 and topped out last fall.

