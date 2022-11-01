REBusinessOnline

Granite Properties, Highwoods Top Out 422,109 SF Office Building in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Granite-Park-Six-Plano

In addition to an array of physical amenities that promote health and wellness, Granite Park Six in Plano has been designed to meet Fitwel and LEED certifications.

PLANO, TEXAS — Granite Properties, in partnership with publicly traded REIT Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW), has topped out a 422,109-square-foot office building located within the 90-acre Granite Park development in Plano. Designed by BOKA Powell with interiors by HKS Architects, Granite Park Six will rise 19 stories and is scheduled for a third-quarter 2023 completion. Amenities will include a fitness center, tenant lounge, golf simulator, café and a lecture hall. The building will also offer an array of health and wellness features such as dispatch elevators, touchless entry points and restroom fixtures and advanced HVAC systems that promote clean air technology. Austin Commercial is the general contractor for the project, construction of which began in December 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  