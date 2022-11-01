Granite Properties, Highwoods Top Out 422,109 SF Office Building in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

In addition to an array of physical amenities that promote health and wellness, Granite Park Six in Plano has been designed to meet Fitwel and LEED certifications.

PLANO, TEXAS — Granite Properties, in partnership with publicly traded REIT Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW), has topped out a 422,109-square-foot office building located within the 90-acre Granite Park development in Plano. Designed by BOKA Powell with interiors by HKS Architects, Granite Park Six will rise 19 stories and is scheduled for a third-quarter 2023 completion. Amenities will include a fitness center, tenant lounge, golf simulator, café and a lecture hall. The building will also offer an array of health and wellness features such as dispatch elevators, touchless entry points and restroom fixtures and advanced HVAC systems that promote clean air technology. Austin Commercial is the general contractor for the project, construction of which began in December 2021.