Granite Properties Inks Five Office Leases in Atlanta Totaling 198,000 SF

ATLANTA — Granite Properties has signed five leases between September and November at three of its Atlanta office buildings for a total of 198,000 square feet. The deals included three leases at 100 City View in the Cumberland/Galleria submarket for Murata Electronics North America (50,019 square feet), Insurica (4,097 square feet) and Prairie Capital Advisors (3,598 square feet). Jennifer Koontz, Frances Land Klee, Sam Neel of Pope & Land represented Granite in the lease negotiations at 100 City View.

The other two deals included Womble Bond Dickinson’s 27,733-square-foot lease at Midtown Union and an expansion for Amwins at 3630 Peachtree in Buckhead, going from 94,000 square feet to nearly 114,000 square feet. Brooke Dewey and Adam Viente of JLL represented Granite in the Womble Bond Dickinson lease, and Greg Frankum, Matt Spickard and Ansley Chenault of Transwestern represented the firm in the Amwins lease.

Tenant representatives for the five deals included Mass Realty, CoRErep, Newmark, CBRE and Ackerman & Co.