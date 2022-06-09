REBusinessOnline

Granite Properties Receives Construction Financing for 143,500 SF Office Project in Southlake, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Office, Texas

Granite-Place-II-at-Southlake-Town-Square

Granite Place II at Southlake Town Square is slated for a March 2023 completion.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Granite Properties has received an undisclosed amount of construction financing for Granite Place II at Southlake Town Square, a 143,500-square-foot office project in metro Dallas. Granite Properties is developing the five-story building in partnership with N5B Capital. Amenities will include outdoor work and meeting space, a corporate living room, fitness center and a grab-and-go food service. Trey Morsbach and Jim Curtin of JLL arranged the financing through Bank OZK. DPR Construction is the general contractor for the project. Sitework is underway, and completion is slated for March 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  