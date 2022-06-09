Granite Properties Receives Construction Financing for 143,500 SF Office Project in Southlake, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Office, Texas

Granite Place II at Southlake Town Square is slated for a March 2023 completion.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Granite Properties has received an undisclosed amount of construction financing for Granite Place II at Southlake Town Square, a 143,500-square-foot office project in metro Dallas. Granite Properties is developing the five-story building in partnership with N5B Capital. Amenities will include outdoor work and meeting space, a corporate living room, fitness center and a grab-and-go food service. Trey Morsbach and Jim Curtin of JLL arranged the financing through Bank OZK. DPR Construction is the general contractor for the project. Sitework is underway, and completion is slated for March 2023.