Granite Properties Receives Construction Financing for 626,215 SF Uptown Dallas Office Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Office, Texas

Completion of 23Springs, a new office project in Uptown Dallas, is slated for early 2025.

DALLAS — National development and investment firm Granite Properties has received an undisclosed amount of construction financing for 23Springs, a 626,215-square-foot office project in Uptown Dallas. Arkansas-based Bank OZK provided the financing for the 26-story building and has also committed to leasing four floors totaling 110,029 square feet upon completion in early 2025. Construction is set to begin in June. GFF Architects is designing 23Springs, and DPR Construction is serving as the general contractor. Amenities will include an indoor lounge with a golf simulator, conference center, outdoor workspaces, two restaurants, coffee and wine bar and a half-acre park. Robert Blount of JLL represented Bank OZK in the lease negotiations. Jim Curtin of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of Granite Properties.