Granite Properties Signs Three Tenants to Office Leases Totaling 34,000 SF in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Development and investment firm Granite Properties has signed three tenants to office leases totaling 34,000 square feet at Granite Park, its office 90-acre development situated at the corner of the Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121 in Plano. The tenants included The Point Group, a full-service marketing agency that was represented in the lease negotiations by Nick Lee and Jeremy Brubaker of NAI Robert Lynn; Digital.ai, a software application firm that was represented by Wills Bauer and Randy Cooper of Stream Realty Partners; and HNTB, an infrastructure solutions firm that was represented by Charles Daggett, Kris Knapstein and Dina Zavislak of Savills. Robert Jimenez and Aarica Mims represented Granite Properties on an internal basis.