REBusinessOnline

Granite Properties Signs Three Tenants to Office Leases Totaling 34,000 SF in Plano

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Development and investment firm Granite Properties has signed three tenants to office leases totaling 34,000 square feet at Granite Park, its office 90-acre development situated at the corner of the Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121 in Plano. The tenants included The Point Group, a full-service marketing agency that was represented in the lease negotiations by Nick Lee and Jeremy Brubaker of NAI Robert Lynn; Digital.ai, a software application firm that was represented by Wills Bauer and Randy Cooper of Stream Realty Partners; and HNTB, an infrastructure solutions firm that was represented by Charles Daggett, Kris Knapstein and Dina Zavislak of Savills. Robert Jimenez and Aarica Mims represented Granite Properties on an internal basis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews