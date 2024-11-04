Monday, November 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
23Springs-Dallas
Designed for LEED Silver and Fitwel certifications, 23Springs in Dallas will offer a touchless path from the garage to the office, 14-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, column-free corner offices with views of the Uptown and Downtown skylines, clean air technology, destination dispatch elevators and ample green space to work or meet outdoors.
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

Granite Properties Tops Out 626,215 SF 23Springs Office Project in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Granite Properties has topped out 23Springs, a 626,215-square-foot office project in Uptown Dallas. In addition to the 26-story office building, the development includes two separate restaurant buildings totaling roughly 16,000 square feet and a half-acre park. Granite Properties is developing 23Springs in partnership with North Carolina-based REIT Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW). Dallas-based GFF served as the project architect, and DPR Construction is the general contractor. Amenities will include a coffee and wine bar, indoor lounge with a golf simulator, fitness center, conference facilities and an  outdoor lounge. Full completion is slated for spring 2025. The property is 60 percent preleased to tenant such as Deloitte, Sidley Austin LP and Bank OZK, which also provided construction financing for 23Springs.

You may also like

Ackerman Delivers 511,000 SF Industrial Project in Selma,...

United Properties Completes 274-Unit Bishop Momo Apartments in...

GBT Realty Underway on 50,632 SF Shopping Center...

TGI Fridays Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Link Logistics, Saracen Properties Break Ground on 367,000...

Highridge Costa, Western Community Housing Open Affordable Housing...

Davis, J.G. Petrucci Underway on 361,700 SF Industrial...

Mirae Asset Securities Signs 34,640 SF Office Lease...

Topgolf to Open Fourth Ohio Location in Akron