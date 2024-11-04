Granite Properties Tops Out 626,215 SF 23Springs Office Project in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — Granite Properties has topped out 23Springs, a 626,215-square-foot office project in Uptown Dallas. In addition to the 26-story office building, the development includes two separate restaurant buildings totaling roughly 16,000 square feet and a half-acre park. Granite Properties is developing 23Springs in partnership with North Carolina-based REIT Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW). Dallas-based GFF served as the project architect, and DPR Construction is the general contractor. Amenities will include a coffee and wine bar, indoor lounge with a golf simulator, fitness center, conference facilities and an outdoor lounge. Full completion is slated for spring 2025. The property is 60 percent preleased to tenant such as Deloitte, Sidley Austin LP and Bank OZK, which also provided construction financing for 23Springs.