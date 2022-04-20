Granite REIT Acquires 1.3 MSF, Two-Building Industrial Portfolio in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Pictured is the building at 2128 Gateway Point.

INDIANAPOLIS — Canadian-based investor Granite REIT has acquired Buildings 1 and 4 within Hendricks Gateway Park in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The two buildings total 1.3 million square feet and are fully leased to MARS Petcare and LifeScience Logistics. Andrew Morris and Jeremy Woods of CBRE represented the seller, Atlanta-based Core 5 Industrial Partners. Hendricks Gateway Park is home to four buildings totaling nearly 3 million square feet.