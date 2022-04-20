REBusinessOnline

Granite REIT Acquires 1.3 MSF, Two-Building Industrial Portfolio in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Pictured is the building at 2128 Gateway Point.

INDIANAPOLIS — Canadian-based investor Granite REIT has acquired Buildings 1 and 4 within Hendricks Gateway Park in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The two buildings total 1.3 million square feet and are fully leased to MARS Petcare and LifeScience Logistics. Andrew Morris and Jeremy Woods of CBRE represented the seller, Atlanta-based Core 5 Industrial Partners. Hendricks Gateway Park is home to four buildings totaling nearly 3 million square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  