Monday, July 7, 2025
Coral Springs Logistics Center comprises two rear-load industrial facilities that were fully leased at the time of sale to Exclusive Trim Inc. and Marc Refrigeration.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Granite REIT Purchases 124,500 SF Industrial Property in Coral Springs, Florida

by John Nelson

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. — Granite REIT has purchased Coral Springs Logistics Center, a 124,500-square-foot industrial property located at 3850-3872 N.W. 126th St. in Coral Springs, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. A joint venture between Barings Real Estate and Arkadia Property Group sold the property to Granite REIT for an undisclosed price. Luis Castillo, Cody Brais, Taylor Osborne and David Orta Jr. of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2021, Coral Springs Logistics Center comprises two rear-load buildings that were fully leased at the time of sale to building materials wholesaler Exclusive Trim Inc. and commercial refrigerator manufacturer Marc Refrigeration.

