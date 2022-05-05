Grant Thornton Signs 24,600 SF Office Lease at Ross Tower in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS — Tax advisory firm Grant Thornton has signed a 24,600-square-foot office lease at Ross Tower in downtown Dallas. The 45-story building houses a food hall, fine dining restaurant Dakota’s Steakhouse and a Starbucks, as well as built-in conference facilities and a tenant lounge. Travis Boothe and Robbie Baty of Cushman & Wakefield represented Grant Thornton in the lease negotiations. Hunter Lee, Ben Cuzen and Luke Aviles represented the landlord, HPI Real Estate Services & Investments, on an internal basis.