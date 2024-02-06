Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Graphite Real Estate Acquires Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Tampa for $9.9M

by John Nelson

HOLIDAY, FLA. — Maryland-based Graphite Real Estate has purchased Holiday Centre, a Publix-anchored shopping center located at 4637-4701 Sunray Drive in Holiday, a northern suburb of Tampa. The undisclosed seller sold the 67,035-square-foot retail property for $9.9 million. Ari Ravi of RIPCO Investment Sales represented the seller in the sale, and RGA Reinsurance Co. originated acquisition financing on behalf of Graphite. In addition to the Publix, Holiday Centre was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Planet Fitness, Publix Liquors and Bright Now Dental.

