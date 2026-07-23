Grassi Renews 41,000 SF Office Lease in Jericho, New York

JERICHO, N.Y. — Grassi, a provider of tax and accounting services, has renewed its 41,000-square-foot office lease in the Long Island community of Jericho. The space is located within 50 Jericho Quadrangle, which is situated at the intersection of Exit 40 of the Long Island Expressway and the Jericho Turnpike. Rob Kuppersmith and Jennifer Grgas of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Newmark’s Scott Berfas and Dan Oliver, represented Grassi in the lease negotiations. The landlord, The We’re Group, was self-represented.