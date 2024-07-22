Gray Fox Coffee Opens at 1.2 MSF Dayton’s Project in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Gray Fox Coffee has opened at The Dayton’s Project, a 1.2 million-square-foot office and retail property located at 700 Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Owned by 601W Cos., The Dayton’s Project was originally built as the Dayton’s department store. The building now features amenities such as a gym, private lounges and rooftop terrace. Gray Fox Coffee occupies the building’s skyway level after six years of vacancy. The coffee shop, which marks the fourth location for the company, is open to tenants and the public, and features coffee, breakfast items and smoothies.