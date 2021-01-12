Graycliff Capital Partners Purchases 183-Unit Milagro Apartments in Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Utah, Western

Located in Salt Lake City, Milagro in features 183 apartments, a swimming pool, pet park, fitness center and an outdoor kitchen.

SALT LAKE CITY — Greenville, S.C.-based Graycliff Capital Partners has acquired Milagro Apartments, a multifamily community located at 241 W. 200 South in downtown Salt Lake City. A joint venture between Colmena Group and PEG Cos. sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Completed in 2018, the seven-story Milagro features 183 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans with quartz countertops, gourmet kitchens with islands, and ceiling heights ranging between 9 feet and 12 feet.

Community amenities include smart-home features; a fitness center with on-demand fitness classes; yoga studio; tiered seating movie theater; pet park; pet washing station; resort-inspired pool and deck; outdoor kitchen; fire pits; and interactive courtyard spaces for lawn games. Additionally, the property features two street-front restaurants.

Patrick Bodnar and Eli Mills of CBRE’s Salt Lake City office represented the seller in the transaction.