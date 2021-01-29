Graycor Completes 120,294 SSF Gilbert Spectrum V Flex Building in Arizona for Northrop Grumman

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Office, Western

Northrop Grumman will occupy the 120,294-square-foot Gilbert Spectrum V flex building at 1715 W. Elliott Road in Gilbert.

GILBERT, ARIZ. — On behalf of SunCap Property Group, Graycor Construction Co. has completed Gilbert Spectrum V, a flex office and industrial building located at 1715 W. Elliott Road in Gilbert. The two-story, 120,294-square-foot building adds to the expansion of Northrop Grumman’s multi-building satellite manufacturing campus in Gilbert.

The building features 15-foot floor-to-floor elevations; state-of-the-art interior common areas and workspaces; and an outdoor employee amenity area with landscaping, shade canopies and seating. Additionally, the building offers a flagstone veneer exterior accented with steel canopies and 602 covered and surface parking spaces, including four electric vehicle charging stations.

Graycor is completing Northrop Grumman’s interior build-out of Building V in two phases, with final delivery scheduled during first-quarter 2021. Balmer Architectural Group is serving as the building architect and Gensler is the tenant improvement architect. Bowman Consulting Group is serving as civil engineer.

Gilbert Spectrum Building V is the latest property completed by SunCap and Graycor at the 63-acre Gilbert Spectrum Business Park. Already completed buildings include Northrop Grumman’s original 58,289-square-foot office building (delivered in 2017) and a 135,745-square-foot, 32-foot clear height manufacturing building leased to off-road vehicle supplier SDHQ Off Road, Pella Windows and disinfectant wipe manufacturer GPMI.

At build out, Gilbert Spectrum Business Park will offer more than 800,000 square feet across up to 10 office and flex industrial buildings ranging in size from 60,000 square feet to 200,000 square feet.