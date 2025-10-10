Friday, October 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The project features mass timber construction as opposed to traditional concrete and structural steel. (Photo courtesy of Kendall McCaugherty)
DevelopmentIndianaIndustrialMidwest

Graycor Completes 171,000 SF Amazon Distribution Center in Elkhart, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

ELKHART, IND. — Graycor has completed a 171,000-square-foot distribution center for Amazon at 2675 Aeroplex Drive in Elkhart. The facility, dubbed DII5, will be Amazon’s first owner-occupied mass timber delivery station, with the project seeking Zero Carbon Certification from the Living Future. The 39-acre project features mass timber construction as opposed to traditional concrete and structural steel. ZGF was responsible for the building design, and Atlantic AE served as the architect of record throughout construction. More than 200 Amazon and contract employees will work at the facility handling local fulfillment.

You may also like

Bedrock Delivers 12-Story Office Building at $1B Hudson’s...

MMCC Arranges $18M in Financing for Multifamily Property...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 131,811 SF...

SVN Chicago, Capital Real Estate Broker Sale of...

GTIS Partners to Develop 442,000 SF Industrial Project...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 100-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing...

Affinius Capital Provides $170M Construction Loan for Philadelphia...

ZOM, AEW Capital Deliver 248-Unit Apartment Community in...

Joint Venture to Develop 515-Bed Student Housing Project...