Graycor Completes 171,000 SF Amazon Distribution Center in Elkhart, Indiana

ELKHART, IND. — Graycor has completed a 171,000-square-foot distribution center for Amazon at 2675 Aeroplex Drive in Elkhart. The facility, dubbed DII5, will be Amazon’s first owner-occupied mass timber delivery station, with the project seeking Zero Carbon Certification from the Living Future. The 39-acre project features mass timber construction as opposed to traditional concrete and structural steel. ZGF was responsible for the building design, and Atlantic AE served as the architect of record throughout construction. More than 200 Amazon and contract employees will work at the facility handling local fulfillment.