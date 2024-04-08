Graycor Completes Construction of 45,000 SF Wonderverse Entertainment Space in Suburban Chicago

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Graycor Construction Co. has completed Wonderverse, a 45,000-square-foot entertainment space at Oakbrook Center in suburban Chicago. The project features a hybrid of physical and multi-media experiences, interactive installations, attractions and experiences, allowing visitors to step into their favorite Sony Pictures stories. Sony is the project’s owner. The space includes escape rooms, virtual reality adventures, bumper cars, racing simulators, an arcade and speakeasy. The project team included Scenario as the owner’s representative and EXP as the architect of record.