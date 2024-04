WEST CHESTER, OHIO — Graycor Construction Co. has completed a 125,000-square-foot Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World store in West Chester near Cincinnati. The store is located at 5951 Bass Pro Drive at the intersection of I-75 and Allen Road. The development includes a fire watch tower, archery range, aquarium, exterior decorative water feature and boat showroom. Torgerson Design Partners was the architect. Graycor has now completed seven Bass Pro Shops.