Graycor Construction Completes Three Industrial Buildings at Gilbert Spectrum in Arizona

The latest addition to Gilbert Spectrum industrial park in Gilbert, Ariz., includes a 100,000-square-foot building, a 142,200-square-foot building and a 66,400-square-foot building.

GILBERT, ARIZ. — On behalf of GID and SunCap Property Group, Graycor Construction Co. has completed development of Buildings 9, 10 and 11 at Gilbert Spectrum, a 64-acre industrial park at McQueen and Elliot roads in Gilbert.

Northrop Grumman, a multinational aerospace and defense technology company, has leased the 100,000-square-foot Building 9. S&M Moving Systems, a full-service local and long-distance moving company, has leased the 142,200-square-foot Building 10. At the 66,400-square-foot Building 11, Banner Industries, which specializes in high-purity and industrial flow component distribution, is occupying 27,097 square feet and Varsity Brands, an American apparel company, is leasing 18,047 square feet.

The new buildings offer 28-foot to 32-foot clear heights, a mix of dock-high and drive-in doors, generous power and ESFR sprinklers. Additionally, the three buildings share a 190-foot loading court.

Graycor served as design-build general contractor and Balmer Architectural Group was the project architect. At build-out, Gilbert Spectrum will include up to 850,000 square feet of office, flex industrial and technology-related space.

Ken McQueen and Chris McClurg of Lee & Associates Arizona are handling leasing for the three facilities.