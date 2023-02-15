Graycor Starts Construction of 123,516 SF Rinchem Co. Industrial Build-to-Suit Project in Surprise, Arizona

The build-to-suit industrial facility for RInchem Co. in Surprise, Ariz., will offer 123,516 square feet of highly specialized warehouse space, administrative offices, shipping/receiving capabilities and 11 truck loading docks.

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Graycor Construction Co. has started construction of a flex industrial facility situated on 21 acres at the northwest corner of Dysart Road and Summit Parkway in Surprise.

The 123,516-square-foot building is a build-to-suit project for Rinchem Co., a network of chemical and gas distribution centers. The new facility will be Rinchem’s third in metro Phoenix and part of a global Rinchem supply chain that safely handles more than 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gasses each year.

The Class A facility will feature highly specialized warehouse space, administrative offices, shipping/receiving capabilities and an 11 truck loading docks. The main building will offer high bay and freezer bay chemical storage, as well as super flat concrete floors.

Six individual pads will allow for maximum chemical containment, to include an outdoor bottled gas pad and detached ISO tank storage that maintain Rinchem’s commitment to proper segregation to hazard classes in multiple temperature zones.

For the new facility, Graycor is serving as general contractor, providing both shell and interior build-out services. Phoenix-based Archicon Architecture + Interiors is serving as designer. Completion is slated for fourth-quarter 2023.