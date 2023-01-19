REBusinessOnline

Grayson Capital Acquires Monument Healthcare Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Kansas City-based Grayson Capital has acquired Monument Healthcare Development. Financial terms of the transaction were undisclosed. Monument, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Grayson, was previously a wholly owned subsidiary of Nuterra Capital. Monument and Grayson plan to retain their individual identities and clients, but will combine their efforts to expand their offerings in multifamily and healthcare real estate development. Founded in April 2022, Grayson is a development firm specializing in transit-oriented multifamily projects and public-private partnerships. Leawood, Kan.-based Monument was founded in 2005 and builds healthcare facilities across the Midwest and Northeast.

