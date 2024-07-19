Graystoke Receives $16.9M Acquisition Loan for The Landing at Saddlerock Multifamily Property in Wenatchee, Washington

WENATCHEE, WASH. — Graystoke Capital Partners has received $16.9 million in acquisition financing for The Landing at Saddlerock, a garden-style apartment property located at 1105 Red Apple Road in Wenatchee, approximately midway between Seattle and Spokane.

Tony Nargi and Brock Knapp of JLL’s debt advisory team originated the seven-year, fixed-rate, near-stabilization. Fannie Mae loan, which JLL Real Estate Capital will service.

Formerly known as Eleven01 at Saddlerock, The Landing at Saddlerock features 84 one-, two- and three-bedroom units featuring quartz countertops, stainless appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a leasing office, dog run, gazebo, gas grills and access to local trail systems. At the time of sale, the property was 82 percent occupied and 85 percent leased. The community opened in December 2023.

Fortified Property Solutions, Graystoke’s integrated property management company, will manage the asset. The seller and price were not disclosed.