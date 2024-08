ROCKAWAY, N.J. — California-based brokerage firm Graystone Capital Advisors has arranged the sale of a 34,177-square-foot shopping center in the Northern New Jersey community of Rockaway. Tractor Supply Co. anchors the center, which according to LoopNet Inc. was originally built in 1980. A developer based in the Southeast sold the property to a local institutional investor for $7.2 million, with both parties requesting anonymity. Julius Swolsky and Shannon Bona of Graystone brokered the deal.