Graystone Capital Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 74,718 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Augusta for Stuckey’s

WRENS, GA. — California-based Graystone Capital Advisors has brokered the sale-leaseback of Stuckey’s 74,718-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Wrens, a rural suburb 30 miles southwest of Augusta. A Midwest-based buyer acquired the 10.2-acre asset for an undisclosed price, where Stuckey’s Corp. will lease the facility from its new owner. Julius Swolsky and Don Bingham of Graystone represented the seller in the transaction for the 20-year leaseback.

Situated along 705 South Main St., the American brand has almost 20 standalone brick-and-mortar pecan stand locations and more than 50 Stuckey’s Express, or store-within-a-store, locations in convenience stores and gas stations, primarily in the Southeast and Texas. The company is a wholesale distributor for these outlets and the exclusive provider of Stuckey’s-branded products, including T-shirts, mugs, hats and the pecan log roll.