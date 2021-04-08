Graystone Fund I Acquires 456-Bed Student Housing Portfolio Near Virginia Tech for $33.8M

BLACKSBURG, VA. — Graystone Fund I (GFI) has acquired a 456-bed, 140-unit portfolio of student housing near the Virginia Tech University campus in Blacksburg for $33.8 million. The properties were previously owned and managed by BCR Property Management. GFI plans to make improvements and repairs to the acquired portfolio, aiming to increase the overall quality and marketability of the product. Further details on the acquisition were not disclosed. Graystone Cos. also plans to construct an approved 204-bed student housing community at the corner of Toms Creek Road in Blacksburg, furthering its footprint in the Virginia Tech market.