NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Newport Beach-based Graystone Capital Advisors has negotiated the $12 million sale of a portfolio of 7-Eleven properties located throughout North Carolina and Virginia. A Texas-based developer sold the portfolio, which comprises seven newly constructed locations. 7-Eleven occupies the properties on 15-year leases. Shannon Bona and Julius Swolsky of Graystone represented the 1031-exchange buyer in the transaction.