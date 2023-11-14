Tuesday, November 14, 2023
California-Plaza-Fresno-CA
California Plaza in Fresno, Calif., features 39,170 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Graystone Negotiates $5M Sale of California Plaza Retail Center in Fresno

by Amy Works

FRESNO, CALIF. — Graystone Capital Advisors has arranged the $5 million sale of California Plaza, a neighborhood retail center in Fresno. The property traded between two local California-based investors.

Brent Zoller and Brenton Baskin of Graystone represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Constructed in 1987, the California Plaza features 39,170 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the asset was 62 percent vacant. The retail center is set on a 194,182-square-foot parcel along Blackstone Avenue.  

