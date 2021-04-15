GRB Law Signs 17,160 SF Office Lease in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — GRB Law, a Pittsburgh-based firm, has signed a 17,160-square-foot office lease for its new headquarters at 525 William Penn Place. The firm has operated out of the historic Frick Building as one of its original tenants dating back to the early 20th century. GRB Law plans to take occupancy of its new space in the fourth quarter. Dan Adamski and Reid Mauro of JLL represented the firm in its site selection and lease negotiations.