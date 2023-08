ATLANTA — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has arranged the $11.4 million sale of Westside Crossing, a multifamily community located at 2265 Perry Blvd. in Atlanta’s Upper Westside neighborhood. Built in 1962, the community features 112 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Taylor Brown, Chandler Brown and Mack Leath of GREA arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller, Greenleaf Partners. Zavala Capital acquired the property.