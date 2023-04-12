GREA Arranges $6.5M Sale of Affordable Housing Community in Douglasville, Georgia

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — GREA (Global Real Estate Advisors) has arranged the $6.5 million sale of Douglasville Proper, a 100-unit affordable housing community located at 8424 Chicago Ave. in Douglasville, a suburb of Atlanta. Cory Caroline Sams and Taylor Brown of GREA represented the seller, Signature Management, in the transaction. The buyer, S & S Capital Partners, plans to preserve the affordability of the LIHTC property during its ownership. Built in 1995, Douglasville Proper features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.