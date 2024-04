ARLINGTON, TEXAS — GREA, a multifamily brokerage firm with a dozen offices around the country, has arranged the sale of Sawyers Mill, a 133-unit apartment complex in Arlington. Built in 1969, Sawyers Mill offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a business center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and onsite laundry facilities. Mark Allen led the GREA team that brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.