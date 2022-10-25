GREA Arranges Sale of 161-Unit Luna Blanca Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Luna Blanca Apartments in Dallas totals 161 units.

DALLAS — National multifamily advisory firm GREA has arranged the sale of Luna Blanca, a 161-unit apartment complex in the North Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. Mark Allen of GREA represented the seller and out-of-state buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.