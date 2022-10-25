REBusinessOnline

GREA Arranges Sale of 161-Unit Luna Blanca Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Luna-Blanca-Apartments-Dallas

Luna Blanca Apartments in Dallas totals 161 units.

DALLAS — National multifamily advisory firm GREA has arranged the sale of Luna Blanca, a 161-unit apartment complex in the North Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. Mark Allen of GREA represented the seller and out-of-state buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  