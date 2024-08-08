Thursday, August 8, 2024
Audra-Townhomes-Denton
Audra Townhomes is located just east of Texas Woman’s University, providing residents with convenient access to education, employment and entertainment options in the heart of Denton.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

GREA Arranges Sale of 161-Unit Multifamily Property in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Multifamily brokerage firm GREA has arranged the sale of Audra Townhomes, a 161-unit property located in the North Texas city of Denton. Homes come in three- and four-bedroom floor plans, have an average size of 1,650 square feet and are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residences also feature attached two-car garages. An entity doing business as Audra Townhomes 1 LLC sold the property to an undisclosed, publicly traded REIT. Mark Allen and Lee Robinson of GREA brokered the deal.

