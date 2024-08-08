GREA Arranges Sale of 161-Unit Multifamily Property in Denton, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Multifamily brokerage firm GREA has arranged the sale of Audra Townhomes, a 161-unit property located in the North Texas city of Denton. Homes come in three- and four-bedroom floor plans, have an average size of 1,650 square feet and are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residences also feature attached two-car garages. An entity doing business as Audra Townhomes 1 LLC sold the property to an undisclosed, publicly traded REIT. Mark Allen and Lee Robinson of GREA brokered the deal.