FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has arranged the sale of Sierra Hermosa, a 168-unit apartment complex located in Fort Worth’s Western Hills neighborhood. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1970 and offers one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a clubhouse and onsite laundry facilities. Mark Allen of GREA brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.