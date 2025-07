GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has arranged the sale of Cottonwood Park Village, a 175-unit apartment complex located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Built in the 1980s, the property offers a range of floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and onsite laundry facilities. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. Cottonwood Park Village was 92 percent occupied at the time of sale.