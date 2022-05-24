GREA Arranges Sale of 217-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has arranged the portfolio sale of three multifamily properties totaling 217 units in Arlington that were all built in the 1960s. The properties include Avalon (75 units), Tuscany Square (70 units) and Regency (72 units). Mark Allen of GREA represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.