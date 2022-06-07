REBusinessOnline

GREA Arranges Sale of Four Multifamily Assets Totaling 851 Units in Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Club-at-Fossil-Creek-Fort-Worth

Pictured is The Club at Fossil Creek, a 424-unit community in Fort Worth. GREA recently brokered the sale of the asset.

DALLAS — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has arranged the sale of four multifamily assets totaling 851 units that are located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The properties include Villa Placita in Garland (122 units); Antigua Village in Fort Worth (152 units); WaterWalk Las Colinas in Irving (153 units); and The Club at Fossil Creek in Fort Worth (424 units). Mark Allen and Zac Thomas of GREA brokered the deals. The sellers were not disclosed.

