GREA Arranges Sale of Two Multifamily Properties Totaling 178 Units in South Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Multifamily brokerage firm GREA has arranged the sale of 3311 at Vernon and La Madera, two apartment complexes totaling 178 units in South Dallas. According to Apartments.com, 3311 at Vernon property totals 118 units and was built in 1968, and La Madera totals 60 units and was constructed in 1962. Both properties offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and La Madera also includes some three-bedroom units. The buyer and seller both requested anonymity. Mark Allen of GREA brokered the deal.  

